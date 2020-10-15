Two cops injured in clash with smugglers

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 14

There was a clash between police and smugglers in Saptari last night. Two policemen were injured in the confrontation.

Police had received a tipoff about a few people illegally passing various goods from India to Nepal through Musaharniyan of Rajbiraj Municipality at night and a police team had headed off to catch the smugglers.

Police mobilised to intercept their goods and nab the smugglers clashed with the latter at about 10:30pm.

According to SP Rajendra Dhamala, locals also mounted an attack on police in an attempt to secure the release of the detained smugglers.

“Head Constable Kamaldev Yadav and Constable Dipendra Sah were injured when locals started attacking the police team with domestic weapons. They are being treated at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital,” informed the police officer.

“Later, as reinforcement was sent and shots were fired in the air, the smugglers fled the scene,” Dhamala added. According to police, some 40 to 50 locals had come to attack the police to seek the release of seven to eight smugglers.

Police intercepted a motorbike used to transport the smuggled goods. Police said the locals had at first pressured the police to release the smugglers, and when spurned, started attacking them, siding with the smugglers.

Further, SP Dhamala said search for persons involved in the incident was under way.

