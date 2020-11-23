Two Covid-19 deaths reported in Dharan on Monday

KATHMANDU: The Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences reported two Covid-19 related fatalities on Monday.
According to the institute, a 67-year-old male from Sundar Haraicha in Morang district passed away while undergoing treatment at Covid Hospital of the BPKIHS at 6:40 am today.
The deceased was admitted to the Covid Hospital on November 16 after he was tested positive for the contagion on November 11.
He was a chronic patient of diabetes mellitus.
Similarly, a 25-year-old male from Ilam Municipality-1 of Ilam district passed away while undergoing treatment at 9:30 pm on Sunday.
According to the BPKIHS, the deceased who was a chronic patient of osteosarcoma of left femur with lung metastasis, was admitted to the Covid hospital on November 20 after he tested positive for the virus on the same day.
The hospital is preparing for the last rites of both deceased as per the health guidelines, information centre at the BPKIHS informed.
