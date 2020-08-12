Two dead in Butwal Corona hospital; one confirmed positive for Covid-19, other’s report awaited

Krishna Prasad Dhakal

Bhairahawa: Death of two persons have been reported in Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital on Wednesday morning.

The deceased individuals, 42 and 25 year olds from Kapilvastu, had been undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them, who were on ventilator support, died while under treatment, informed Dr Bishnu Gautam, spokesperson of Lumbini Provincial Hospital.

The 42-year-old person had been suffering from respiratory problems and had fever. He had returned from India a few months ago where he had undergone treatment a kidney-related ailment. He died at 4:00 am this morning. The deceased had already tested positive for coronavirus.

The 25-year-old youth who had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he showed similar symptoms, died at midnight. His PCR report, however, is awaited.

According to Dr Sudarshan Thapa, the focal person at the hospital, six persons are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) while 13 others are receiving general treatment.

This is the first Covid-19 related death in Kapilvastu despite the district reporting highest number of coronavirus infection in Province 5.

As per the data published by Province 5 Health Directorate at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, 14 persons have died and 4,774 persons have been confirmed to have contracted the infection in Province 5.

Among the infected, 584 persons are receiving treatment while others have recovered from the respiratory disease, informed Dr Uma Shankar Chaudhary, Director of the Province 5 Health Department.

The Provincial Government and Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) are yet to confirm the report.

