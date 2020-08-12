Two dead in Butwal Corona hospital; one confirmed positive for Covid-19, other’s report awaited

Bhairahawa: Death of two persons have been reported in Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital on Wednesday morning.
The deceased individuals, 42 and 25 year olds from Kapilvastu, had been undergoing treatment in the hospital. Both of them, who were on ventilator support, died while under treatment, informed Dr Bishnu Gautam, spokesperson of Lumbini Provincial Hospital.
The 42-year-old person had been suffering from respiratory problems and had fever. He had returned from India a few months ago where he had undergone treatment a kidney-related ailment. He died at 4:00 am this morning. The deceased had already tested positive for coronavirus.
The 25-year-old youth who had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday after he showed similar symptoms, died at midnight. His PCR report, however, is awaited.
According to Dr Sudarshan Thapa, the focal person at the hospital, six persons are receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) while 13 others are receiving general treatment.
This is the first Covid-19 related death in Kapilvastu despite the district reporting highest number of coronavirus infection in Province 5.
As per the data published by Province 5 Health Directorate at 8:30 pm on Tuesday, 14 persons have died and 4,774 persons have been confirmed to have contracted the infection in Province 5.
Among the infected, 584 persons are receiving treatment while others have recovered from the respiratory disease, informed Dr Uma Shankar Chaudhary, Director of the Province 5 Health Department.
The Provincial Government and Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) are yet to confirm the report.
ALONG THE GANGES: More than 2,000 years ago, a powerful king built a fort on the banks of India’s holiest river, on the fringes of what is now a vast industrial city. Today, little of the ancient construction remains, except for mounds of rubble that tannery workers pick through for bricks to b Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control. Read More...
Last year, two world-class wheelchair basketball coaches visited Nepal to conduct an intensive sports training aimed at raising the level of sports in the country. The training brought together more than 40 female and male wheelchair basketball players in Kathmandu - athletes and citizens living wit Read More...
DUBAI: A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut to stabilise Lebanon's wheat supply. A Reuters report on Friday revealed Lebanon's government held no Read More...
KATHMANDU: The plan to allow resumption of long-distance public transportation from August 17 across the country has again been cancelled. The Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to resume flight operations from September 1 citing worsening situation due to surge in the number of COVID-19 case Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday with the German club saying the talented player would stay after a contract extension to 2023. Sancho has been the target of several top clubs with ongoing speculation of a Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dhulikhel-based Kathmandu University (KU) has decided to shut down for the next 15 days starting today, owing to the growing risk of coronavirus infection. Issuing a notice on Monday, University registrar Prof Dr Subodh Sharma said all services (except most essential services Read More...