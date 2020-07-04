Two dead, seven others missing as landslide sweeps houses in Bajhang

Tekendra Deuba/ Prakash Singh

DHANGADHI/BAJURA: Two persons who had gone missing after being swept away by a landslide in Mallesi of Kedarsyu Rural Municipality in Bajhang district early Saturday morning, have been found dead. Seven others swept away in the same landslide are still missing.

As many as 18 houses were swept away in the landslide that occurred at around 2:00 am triggered by incessant rainfall.

Lokendra BK, a local, said that there are a total of 40 families living in this village. “Mutilated bodies were recovered and their identities are yet to be released,” informed BK.

Search and rescue team have not reached the site due to the landslides and high water current. Deputy Superintendent of Police at District Police Office, Bajhang, Ganesh Bam said that security team have not been able to reach the spot due to the high water current in the river. “Currently, our team is constructing a temporary road to the village as the landslide washed it away.”

A team of Nepal Police, Armed Police Force, along with team of Nepali Army deployed for security of Kalanga Hydropower Project are still trying to reach the site, informed Bajhang’s Chief District Officer Kamal Raj Pandey.

A helicopter has also been kept on standby to assist in the rescue operation, stated the CDO.

Meanwhile, Birendra Aidi, a resident of Bajura, said that fields have been flooded and their houses are at high risk. Bajura’s hydroelectric power station in Martadi has been flooded and the district headquarters has been deprived of electricity.

