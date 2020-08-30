Two dead, two injured in Syangja ambulance accident

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Two persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in an ambulance accident in Waling Municipality-5 of Syangja district, this morning.

The deceased have been identified as Bhanubhakta Gaire (35) of Chapakot Municipality-9 and Shyam Pangeni (25) of Chapakot-10. The injured are ambulance driver Surendra Bhandari (31) and another passenger Pabitra Gaire (28), both of Chapakot-9 in the district.

Meanwhile, the injured have been sent to Manipal Teaching Hospital after preliminary treatment at the Primary Health Centre in Waling, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rajendra Prasad Adhikari, spokesperson at District Police Office.

The ambulance (Ba 2 Jha 4011), en route to Chapakot from Waling, skidded off the road and fell some 250 metres below the road at Majkot, added DSP Adhikari.

The ambulance was returning to Chapakot after delivering a patient in Kathmandu.

