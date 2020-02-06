Two die of viral fever, hundreds fall ill

Himalayan News Service

Bajura, February 5

Two persons have lost their lives due to viral fiver at Joru of Swamikartk Khapar Rural Municipality, Bajura.

The deceased have been identified as Mima Kadara and Dal Bahadur Rawal, both aged 55, of the rural municipality. Kadara died last night and Rawal died today morning.

In-charge of Sappata Health Post Brija BK said five family members of Kadara were taken ill due to the seasonal fever. “The viral fever has badly affected over 215 persons in Ward 1 of the rural municipality,” he said. “The health post has mobilised health workers along with necessary medicines and deployed them to the fever-affected areas,” he added.

Health workers at the health post said they had been facing problems treating patients owing to lack of manpower and medicines.

Health Department Coordinator of the rural municipality Bhakta Bahadur Kaila said the health workers had been deployed to the viral fever-affected areas. He said the team would stay in the affected areas until the viral fever was brought under control. The health workers have advised the villagers to take precautionary measure as the viral infection is highly contagious and might spread to other areas.

Similarly, the viral fever, which has been spreading since a week at Boldik village, has yet to come under control in Himali Rural Municipality. As many as 150 people have fallen ill due to the viral fever.

Dr Rup Chandra Bishowkarma at Bajura District Hospital said a team of health workers was deployed to the affected areas today. Provincial Assembly member Bal Dev Regmi said that a team of technicians was also deployed to the viral fever-affected areas.

A version of this article appears in print on February 06, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

