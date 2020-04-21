Two electrocuted to death, six injured in Dhading

Keshav Adhikari

InDHADING: Two persons were killed and six others sustained injuries after they received an electric shock in Thakre Rural Municipality-3 of Dhading district on Monday night.

The deceased have been identified as Sanuman Tamang (50) and Sagar Aryal (24) of Besi Maldung.

It has been reported that the incident occurred when an electricity transformer in Baluwakharka exploded after it was struck by a lightning at 6:30 pm yesterday, creating an electric surge in the transmission line being distributed from that transformer. The surge shorted the electricity in Lekhmuldung and Besi Maldung villages, injuring eight persons.

Critically injured Tamang and Aryal breathed their last on the way to Dharke-based Shivadarshan Hospital for treatment, informed Amit Ghale, Chair of Thakre-3. Among the injured, five (three women and two men) are receiving treatment at Amarkhu-based Bhumesthan Health Post, while, critically injured Rupak Aryal has been sent to National Trauma Centre in Kathmandu for intensive treatment, added chair Ghale.

According to locals, the causalities occurred while trying to switch off power, unplug the charger, and while trying to save another person from receiving the shock.

A detailed investigation is going on to find out if anybody else has been injured in the village, said Kanchha Shahi, staffer at the ward office.

