Two held for rape bid

Kailali, May 2

A man, along with his brother, has been arrested over rape attempt on the man’s wife in Kailali. Police arrested a 17-year-old man and his elder brother over the allegation of rape attempt on 16-year-old woman of Gauriganga Municipality. According to Kailali District Police Office acting police chief DSP Dakshya Kumar Basnet, they were arrested on Friday acting on a case filed by the victim and her parents.

Meanwhile, the Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority has arrested one person for seeking commission to settle the case. Laxmi Community Forest Users Committee, Masuriya, Chairperson Birkha Bahadur Dhami has been arrested with Rs 50,000 he received as bribe.

“We arrested him while he was receiving the commission from the accused party with the promise of settling the case by talking to the police in Masuriya,” said Top Bahadur Bista, spokesperson for the CIAA, Kanchanpur.

