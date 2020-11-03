Two held for rape

Himalayan News Service

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 2

Police in Rautahat have initiated action against two persons detained in connection with rape.

Locals had caught Ramlal Raya Yadav, 45, of, Katahariya Municipality, red-handed while he was sexually abusing a differently-abled person on Friday night. “The locals who had heard the victim’s screams detained the perpetrator and handed him over to police,” said Garuda Area Police Office Chief DSP Rabi Rawal. “The 45-year-old was drunk and had sweet-talked the handicapped girl for the dirty act in a hut at night,” he added.

According to the victim’s family, another perpetrator had fled. “The other person accused of involvement in the incident, Mahantha Thakur, is on the run, and a search for him is on. The girl has had her health checked up and a rape case has been filed,” said the police officer.

In another incident, Mohamad Taufik of Karuniya, Devahi Gonahi Municipality, was arrested for rape.

The 19-year-old has been accused of abusing a minor on Thursday.

