Two held for rape

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 2
Police in Rautahat have initiated action against two persons detained in connection with rape.
Locals had caught Ramlal Raya Yadav, 45, of, Katahariya Municipality, red-handed while he was sexually abusing a differently-abled person on Friday night. “The locals who had heard the victim’s screams detained the perpetrator and handed him over to police,” said Garuda Area Police Office Chief DSP Rabi Rawal. “The 45-year-old was drunk and had sweet-talked the handicapped girl for the dirty act in a hut at night,” he added.
According to the victim’s family, another perpetrator had fled. “The other person accused of involvement in the incident, Mahantha Thakur, is on the run, and a search for him is on. The girl has had her health checked up and a rape case has been filed,” said the police officer.
In another incident, Mohamad Taufik of Karuniya, Devahi Gonahi Municipality, was arrested for rape.
The 19-year-old has been accused of abusing a minor on Thursday.
A version of this article appears in print on November 03, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
BANKE: As many as 33 Covid-19 related deaths have been recorded in Banke district so far. Likewise, the district also recorded 253 active infections while 2,886 infected people have recovered, according to data provided by the district health office. A 70-year-old woman of Nepalgunj Sub Metrop Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 1,630 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Monday. Of the total new cases in the last 24 hours, 1,329 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported 193 and 108 cases respectively. The number of Read More...
POKHARA: The national assemblage of journalists reporting on hydroelectricity has formed a Hydroelectric Journalists' Society. The journalists from across the country assembled in Machhapuchchhre Rural Municipality of Kaski district and formed a 13-member committee led by The Himalayan Times' Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 2,933 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 176,500. Of the total infections, 1,176 are females and 1,757 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,630 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valle Read More...
DHANGADHI: A police constable stationed at a temporary police post in Gadsera area of Jorayal Rural Municipality has been accused of attempting to murder a teenage girl after raping her. A complaint has been filed against the police personnel at Doti District Police Office (DPO). The 24-year-old Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley records 1,630 fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday Till date, 1,469,812 test Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 24 individuals diagnosed with coronavirus infection have succumbed to the disease in the past 24 hours. With the recent addition of fatalities, Nepal’s Covid-19 death-toll has now advanced to 984. 2,933 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coron Read More...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Sunday his government will give provisional provincial status to part of Kashmir, drawing condemnation from India, which has long objected to any such changes by Islamabad. Khan's proposal would apply to Gilgit-Baltistan, Pakistan's only land Read More...