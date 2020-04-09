Two held in possession of 0.5 grams of brown heroin in Udayapur

Shyam Rai

GAIGHAT: Police in Udayapur district reportedly arrested two youths for possessing banned drug — brown heroin — in Triyuga Municipality-3, on Wednesday evening.

The arrested have been identified as local residents Rohhit Chaudhary (30), aka Ratnamani and Bishan Rai (34).

Acting on tip-off, a team of security personnel deploed from Udayapur District Police Office (DPO) arrested duo in possession of 0.5 grams of brown heroin in Motigada yesterday, according to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budhamagar.

The preliminary investigation shows that the arrested were drug consumers and were also involved in drugs trafficking, police informed.

Just five days ago, amid government-imposed lockdown police in the district had arrested two youths reportedly trafficking illegal drugs hiding in a load of grasses on a motorcycle.

