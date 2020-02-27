Two held with bribe

Himalayan News Service

BHAIRAHAWA: The Commission for the Investigation of Abuse of Authority arrested a people’s representative and a government employee with bribe in two different places of Rupandehi on Wednesday.

CIAA Butwal Office information officer Suresh Bhusal, Sammarimai Rural Municipality, Ward No 5 Chair Shrawan Kumar Yadav was held with Rs 70,000 that he received from a service seeker.” He was held red-handed from his office,” said Bhusal, adding Yadav had sought the ‘commission’ from a service seeker in return for preparing a land-related recommendation.

In another case High Government Attorney Office Assistant Mahendra Yadav was arrested with 15,000 rupees. “He had promised to facilitate a habeas corpus case,” Bhusal said.

