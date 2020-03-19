Two held with guns

Himalayan News Service

NEPALGUNJ: Police arrested two smugglers with two muskets from Banke National Park area on Tuesday night.

The arrested have been identified as Kul Bahadur Oli and Himlal Khatri of Dangisaran Rural Municipality, Dang. The park’s Chief Conservation Officer Pramod Bhattarai said a team of Nepali Army took the smugglers under control through cameras installed in different areas of the park.

The team seized guns, traps and khukuris, among others. Further investigation into the case is underway, said police.

A version of this article appears in print on March 19, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

