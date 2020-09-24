Two held with huge cache of counterfeit currency in Bara

BARA: Police on Wednesday arrested two persons in possession of a huge cache of counterfeit currency near Basbariya canal in Simraungadh Municipality-9 of Bara district.
Bara District Police Office (DPO) identified the arrestees as Baliram Chaudhary (23) of Sighasani in Baragahi Rural Municipality-5 and Indian national Sandeep Kumar (27) of Jharaukhar in Matihari district of Bihar.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gautam Mishra at the DPO, security personnel seized Rs 1216,000 in denominations of fake Rs 1,000 in a red plastic package hidden in another yellow bag.
Acting on a tip-off that the stolen mobile phones were being sold, a team deployed from the DPO rounded up the duo in possession of counterfeit currencies and also impounded the motorcycle (Ba 64 Pa 9706) they were were found riding.
The preliminary investigation shows that a group of unidentified persons had handed over the counterfeit currency to the duo in exchange for 30 sets of stolen mobile phones.
Meanwhile, the investigation into the case is underway while the search is on for others who made off with mobile phones, DSP Mishra informed.
