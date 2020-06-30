Two killed, three injured in Chitwan road accident

TILAK RAM RIMAL

CHITWAN: Two persons died and three others sustained injuries after the jeep they were travelling on collided with an LPG bullet truck in Bharatpur Metropolitan City-29 of Chitwan district on Monday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Prabha Gautam Dhital (48) and her son Anuj Dhital (25), and injured as husband Krishna Dhital (53), daughter Barsha Dhital (27) and driver Rajan Ghimire (48), informed District Police Office, Chitwan. All five are residents of Hetauda Sub-Metropolitan City in Makawanpur district.

According to police, the incident occurred when the jeep (Ba 13 Cha 5929) en route to Narayangadh from Muglin collided head-on with the gas bullet (NL 01 Q 5106) at Satra Kilo along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section, injuring five.

The injured were rushed to Bharatpur-based College of Medical Sciences, where mother and son breathed their last during the course of treatment while father, daughter and the jeep driver are undergoing treatment, informed police.

Meanwhile, the bullet driver has fled the scene after the accident, added police.

