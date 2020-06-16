Two killed, two go missing

Dhangadi/Nepalgunj, June 15
Two persons died in an accident in Doti’s Badikedar Rural Municipality today.
According to District Police Office Chief SP Dilip Singh Deuba, 40-yearold Dabal Pun Magar and his threeyear-old son Dhiraj died on the spot when a mini truck skidded off the road and fell 100 metres below the road near Sunalek in Badikedar Rural Municipality this afternoon.
Truck driver Shyamlal Chaudhary is at large, and police said a search for the driver was on. Police said the accident was caused due to the slippery road. Meanwhile, two persons went missing after a tractor fell into the Rapti River in Raptisonari Rural Municipality, Banke, today.
According to Assistant Inspector Rajendra Basnet of Agaiya Police Post, the driver and one more person went missing after the tractor plunged into the river.
One of the missing persons has been identified as Sunil Tharu, 17, of Raptisonari Rural Municipality, the other person is yet to be identified.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 16, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
