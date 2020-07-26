Two missing in Baglung landslide

Bharat Koirala

POKHARA: Two persons went missing after they were buried by a landslide at Baglung Municipality-1 of the district on Saturday night.

A landslip fell onto an excavator, a tipper (Ga 1 Kha 4637) and a tractor (Dha 1 Cha 47) loading mud at the time of the incident at 8:30 pm yesterday, informed Superintendent of Police, Sharada Prasad Chaudhary, Chief of District Police Office, Baglung.

The tipper driver and tractor driver went missing while the excavator driver was able to escape safely.

A team of Nepali Army, Nepal Police and Armed Police Force were deployed to the site for rescue operations immediately after the incident was reported.

The rescue operation has been undergoing since Sunday morning, informed police.

