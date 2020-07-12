Two more bodies recovered

Himalayan News Service

JAJARKOT, JULY 11

Two more missing bodies were recovered from the landslide debris in Sharki Tole of Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, today.

With this, the death toll reached nine. As many as 12 persons had gone missing after the landslides swept away two houses at Sharki Tole. Bodies of Kalu Sharki, 38, and his six-yearold son Subash Sharki were recovered, said police. Police said 40 households had been displaced due to the landslides in the rural municipality.

Around 150 people from Jiri and Goathgaun of the rural municipality have been displaced due to the natural disaster. DSP Kishwor Shrestha at District Police Office said the landslide victims had been kept in two local community schools. He said many houses in the locality were at a high risk of mud slip due to the continuous rainfall since Thursday night.

Rural municipality Chairman Mahendra Sha said it was very difficult to rescue the victims due to the bad weather. He said the people at Tolkhan, Kalakholi, Bhailokhan Goathgaun, Jiri and Maina, among other places, of the rural municipality had been urged to stay in local community schools to avoid risk from landslides.

Sha said as many as 60 households of Tigaun were also at high risk of the natural disaster. The locals are compelled to spend nights in constant fear as the rainfall has yet to stop.

Shanta Bahadur Chalaune, 20, and Prachanda Chalaune, 10, of Dhuma of Barekot-6 have gone missing after a local flooded river swept them away while Ramchandra Chalaune and Bigyan Bohora were rescued.

Rural municipality Chief Administrative Officer Govinda Singh said Ram Chandra was critically injured.

Police said Dilli Bahadur Chanara of Junichande fell off a cliff into the river.

Kala Bahadur Nepali of Barekot-4, was also injured while escaping the landslide.

