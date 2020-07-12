Two more bodies recovered

JAJARKOT, JULY 11
Two more missing bodies were recovered from the landslide debris in Sharki Tole of Barekot Rural Municipality, Jajarkot, today.
With this, the death toll reached nine. As many as 12 persons had gone missing after the landslides swept away two houses at Sharki Tole. Bodies of Kalu Sharki, 38, and his six-yearold son Subash Sharki were recovered, said police. Police said 40 households had been displaced due to the landslides in the rural municipality.
Around 150 people from Jiri and Goathgaun of the rural municipality have been displaced due to the natural disaster. DSP Kishwor Shrestha at District Police Office said the landslide victims had been kept in two local community schools. He said many houses in the locality were at a high risk of mud slip due to the continuous rainfall since Thursday night.
Rural municipality Chairman Mahendra Sha said it was very difficult to rescue the victims due to the bad weather. He said the people at Tolkhan, Kalakholi, Bhailokhan Goathgaun, Jiri and Maina, among other places, of the rural municipality had been urged to stay in local community schools to avoid risk from landslides.
Sha said as many as 60 households of Tigaun were also at high risk of the natural disaster. The locals are compelled to spend nights in constant fear as the rainfall has yet to stop.
Shanta Bahadur Chalaune, 20, and Prachanda Chalaune, 10, of Dhuma of Barekot-6 have gone missing after a local flooded river swept them away while Ramchandra Chalaune and Bigyan Bohora were rescued.
Rural municipality Chief Administrative Officer Govinda Singh said Ram Chandra was critically injured.
Police said Dilli Bahadur Chanara of Junichande fell off a cliff into the river.
Kala Bahadur Nepali of Barekot-4, was also injured while escaping the landslide.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 12, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
RAUTAHAT: Tarai districts are at a high risk of floods as water level has risen alarmingly after incessant rainfall in hilly and Chure region in recent days. Locals residing on the banks of Bagmati and Lalbakiya rivers in Rautahat and Sarlahi districts have been living in terror of floods as Read More...
HAVANA: The COVID-19 pandemic is sweeping through the leadership of Latin America, with two more presidents and powerful officials testing positive this week for the new coronavirus, adding a destabilizing new element to the region’s public health and economic crises. In Brazil, President Jair Read More...
GENEVA: A two-member advance team of World Health Organization (WHO) experts has left for China to organise an investigation into the origins of the novel coronavirus behind a pandemic that has killed more than 550,000 people globally, the UN agency said on Friday. The virus is believed to have e Read More...
KATHMANDU: Itolizumab, a Psoriasis injection, has been approved by India's drug regulator for “restricted emergency use” to treat Covid-19 patients with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress, officials told Press Trust of India (PTI), a news agency, on Friday. The injection was grante Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 10 The Ministry of Youth and Sports today formed a three-member panel to recommend the candidates for the post of the National Sports Council Member Secretary. The post is vacant since July 3 after the National Sports Development Act 2020 came into effect which annulled all the Read More...
GAUHATI: India's security forces killed six separatist Naga militants in an exchange of gunfire in a northeastern state bordering Myanmar, police said. The fighting took place early Saturday as India's paramilitary soldiers and police officers raided a militant hideout in a thick forest in Arunac Read More...
NEW DELHI: Landslides triggered by heavy rain on Friday have killed at least eight people in India's remote northeast, a top government official said. They included four members of a family who were buried under a mudslide in Tigado, a village in Arunachal Pradesh state, said Pema Khandu, the sta Read More...
NEW YORK: Tropical Storm Fay made landfall in New Jersey on Friday amid heavy, lashing rains that closed beaches and flooded shore town streets, before weakening as it moved over New Jersey. The fast-moving storm system was expected to continue weakening overnight, the US National Hurricane Cente Read More...