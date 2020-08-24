Two more persons succumb to COVID-19 in Butwal

BHAIRAHAWA: Two more persons passed away due to COVID-19 at Butwal based Corona Special Hospital on Sunday afternoon.
The District Health Office informed that four persons have died due to coronavirus infection in the district so far since the outbreak.
According to the hospital’s focal person Dr Sudarshan Thapa, a 38-year-old man and a woman, 67, succumbed to the infection while on ventilator support.
Kedar Nath Shah, Vector Control Inspector at the District Health Office said, a youth who died on Saturday had also tested positive for the virus.
Preparations are underway to conduct contact tracing of the people those who attended the funeral of infected person, Shah added.
The Health Ministry on Sunday reported 31,935 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 149 deaths across the nation.
