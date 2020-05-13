Two new cases of COVID-19 confirmed; total count reaches 219

THT Online

KATHMANDU: Two new cases of coronavirus infection have been identified today, taking the nationwide tally to 219, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP).

The new cases were confirmed through tests conducted at the laboratory of Dhulikhel Hospital and National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL) in Kathmandu.

Among the infected are a 36-year-old male from Nepalgunj-8 in Banke district, and a 22-year-old male from Kapilvastu district.

As per current information, they are in normal health and have come into contact with health workers.

MoHP press release for Kapilvastu case:

MoHP press release for Banke case:

