Two persons held for fraud in Rautahat

Rautahat, February 5

Rautahat police nabbed two persons, including a woman for swindling the locals of Rautahat district yesterday.

Police took Bhup Narayan Yadav, an information technology officer working at Garuda Municipality Office and China Koirala of Chandrapur Municipality-6 under control on the basis of two separate cases filed against them by the victims at Rautahat District Police Office.

Yadav and China have been remanded to seven-day police custody. The court, however, has issued a directive to the police to produce China before the court within 24 hours after her relative registered a habeas corpus application.

Jayanath Yadav of Gethahiguthi, Garuda Municipality, and national council member of Samajwadi Party-Nepal had helped pass three kathha land worth Rs 15 million owned by Sekh Kadir in the name of Bhup Narayan, pledging to send his son to Australia one-and-a-half years ago.

Kadir complained that he neither got his land back nor was his son sent to Australia.

Kadir had agreed to transfer his three kathha land in Bhup Narayan’s name as he did not have cash to send his son to Australia.

However, Bhup Narayan had sold the three kathha land to Sajila Begam Prabin of Gamhariya Gadda Municiplaity-2 around a year ago. Kadir had then filed a case against Bhup Narayan saying that he was swindled.

Police had nabbed China from her home after eight persons, including Harimaya Basnet, Sita Kuswar and Gita Kumari Rai registered a joint compliant with the police against eight persons, including China, for swindling millions from them.

“A manhunt to nab other accused persons is under way,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police Nabin Karki. The joint case states that eight persons, including China, had given loan to locals at meter interest and swindled millions from them.

DSP Karki said a search operation was on to nab the absconding people, including Samajwadi Party-Nepal leader Yadav.

