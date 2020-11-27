Two women face gender-based violence in Saptari

RAJBIRAJ: At a time when the 16-day campaign against gender based violence is running across the nation, and the globe, two women in Saptari district have been physically assaulted.
Bulbul Devi Yadav, a 45-year-old resident of Babhangama Katti in Tilathi Koiladi Rural Municipality-6, was beaten up by her brother-in-law and nephew. They broke her arms in the assault.
Likewise, 15-year-old Kalpana Mukhiya was violently beaten by her neighbours in Ranjitpur area of Bishnupur Rural Municipality-6.
Both the victims of GBV are currently undergoing treatment at Gajendra Narayan Singh Hospital in Rajbiraj Municipality.
Bulbul’s brother-in-law Radheshyam Yadav and nephew Dharmendra Yadav went to her house and dragged her out where they both thrashed her with a bamboo stick and Iron lever at around 9:30 pm on Thursday. They accused her of using the unregistered land supposedly meant for street space.
Both of Bulbul’s arms have been broken while her injured head received nine stitches, doctors involved in her treatment said.
Bulbul said they thrashed her while her husband was not at home. She accused the duo of demanding a part of land space from five Dhur land even when she has already provided them with the space in front of her house. It has been revealed that she was already assaulted five times prior to this incident.
Meanwhile, her husband Jagadish Yadav lamented that he had no money for the treatment.
In Bishnupur, the neighbours of Kalpana — Pusho Mukhiya and Suraj Mukhiya — thrashed her after she did not let them store hay on her house’s corrugated metal roof, Kalpana’s relatives said.
Although both the women have filed complaints against the perpetrators, police have not taken any action in this regard.
However, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajendra Dhamala at Saptari District Police Office said the search is on for those involved in the violence
