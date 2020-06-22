THT Online

KATHMANDU: The Human Trafficking Control Bureau of Nepal Police has arrested two persons for their involvement in trafficking a 13-year-old girl to India.

The arrested have been identified as Krishna Magar (22) and Praveen Tamang (28) of Sindhupalchok district.

The duo have been charged with the trafficking of a girl from Lalitpur Metropolis to India on false promise of helping her get a decent job.

Bureau spokesperson and Superintendant of Police (SP) Govinda Thapaliya said the girl was rescued from Uttar Pradesh on June 12 with assistance of Indian Police.

The investigation revealed that the arrested duo had taken the girl to the Uttar Pradesh, India through Kathmandu-Bhairahawa-Sunauli route.

According to the Bureau, further investigation and action against the arrested will proceed as per the Human Trafficking and Transportation (Control) Act, 2064 BS.

