Two youths arrested with weapon in Rautahat

Prabhat Kumar Jha

RAUTAHAT: Rautahat Police on Monday night arrested two persons along with a weapon from Gadhimai Municipality-6 of the district.

The arrestees have been identified as Rajesh Mahara (26) and Jay Narayan Ramarla (21), both residents of Dhankauli Rural Municipality-6 in Sarlahi district.

The duo was sitting at the dam near the bridge over Bagmati River when they tried to flee the scene after noticing a police patrol team, at around 8:00 pm, informed Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Gyan Kumar Mahato, during a press meet organised at the Garuda-based Area Police Office (APO). The patrol team from Garuda APO nabbed the fleeing duo after seeing their suspicious behaviour, he added.

Police arrested them after finding a homemade gun with its muzzle filed out and three rounds of bullets in their possession. Police also seized a motorcycle with Indian registration (BR 30U 8382) and two mobile phones from them.

After the preliminary investigation, it was reported that the duo was planning an armed mugging of holi revellers returning home late at night, Garuda APO said.

The arrested have been detained at the Garuda APO and will be presented before the District Court, Gaur only on Wednesday due to public holiday on Tuesday for Holi.

Police will further investigate into the case after requesting additional custody from the court, said DSP Mahato.

