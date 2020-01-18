UPDATE: Helicopter deployed to rescue those missing in Annapurna circuit avalanche

Rajan Pokhrel

KATHMANDU: In search and rescue of 4 Korean and 2 Nepali nationals from Annapurna circuit missing since yesterday, Simrik Air’s Helicopter has been deployed from Pokhara base today morning.

The Korean and Nepali trekkers have been reported out of contact since yesterday morning from Hinku Cave, in between Deurali and Himalaya at Annapurna area, due to bad weather. After receiving the news of the area hit by an avalanche, Simrik Air’s Helicopter having a call sign 9N-ANB with Pilot-In-Command Captain Ananda Thapa is deployed at 9:40 am today and is incessantly operating for the search and rescue of the missing trekkers.

Till now, no traces of the missing persons have been found. However, Simrik has kept its well-equipped helicopters along with rescue technicians on standby at Pokhara and Kathmandu base if required to fly immediately for this mission.

Meanwhile, Simrik Air succeeded in tracking and airlifting the Nepali and Foreign trekkers who were out of contact while trekking in between the Deurali and Machapuchhre Base Camp route due to bad weather and rainfall. They are initially flown to Chhomrong in multiple groups and will be brought to Pokhara Airport by Simrik Helicopter.

