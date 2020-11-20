Valley records winter’s lowest temperature

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 19

The mercury continues to dip throughout the country, including in Kathmandu valley.

The minimum temperature in Kathmandu was 5.6 degrees Celsius, the lowest temperature so far this winter.

Yesterday, the lowest temperature in the valley was 6.0 degrees Celsius.

Meteorologist Meen Kumar Aryal said cold continues to increase throughout the country. “Temperature is in a decreasing trend. Now the cold will gradually increase,” he said.

Although it is sunny throughout the day, cold has intensified in the morning and evening. Meteorologists say the cold will further increase if it rains.

However, there is no immediate possibility of rainfall.

It is said there is no significant weather system triggering rain throughout the country at present.

Issuing warning and advisory for the next 24 hours, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated the minimum temperature would decline in many places and there was possibility of road and air transport being affected due to low visibility in the morning in the Tarai area. As such, the Department has urged all to adopt necessary precaution.

The latest weather information shared by the Meteorological Forecasting Division shows the minimum temperature in Kathmandu valley today was 5.6 degrees Celsius and the highest temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperature throughout the country was recorded in Jumla today. The lowest temperature in Jumla was minus 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Biratnagar recorded the highest minimum temperature of 14.0 degrees Celsius in the country today.

