VIDEO: 288 coronavirus cases reported, tally hits 2099

Kathmandu, June 2
Nepal’s coronavirus transmission cases speed past 2000 with 288 infections detected on Tuesday
BAJURA: Defeating the entire purpose of isolation, one person who tested positive for the coronavirus infection and another who tested negative, both share a common toilet facility in a Bajura hospital. According to the District Hospital, Bajura, even though there are two persons in the isolation Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on Covid-19 from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 71,903 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 113,757 Ra Read More...
KATHMANDU: A person earlier diagnosed with COVID-19 and admitted at a healt- care facility, has been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Monday. The 28-year-old male who was undergoing treatment at Dadeldhura Hosp Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 13 additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP), on Monday. With these recent additions, the national COVID-19 tally has now reached 1,811. Earlier today, during the Ministry's regular media briefing, 226 new cases of co Read More...
KATHMANDU: Police today arrested three persons in connection with the theft at a jewellery shop that took place about one and a half months ago. The arrestees have been identified as Milan Tamang (17) of Pokhara Metropolis-10, Kaski district; Prem Tamang (31) of Tarakeshwar Rural Municipality-4, Read More...
SIRAHA: Taking advantage of the extended nationwide lockdown, local contractors, in collusion with local representatives and security agencies, have been illegally extracting river-borne materials from Kamala river, bordering between Siraha and Dhanusha districts, in recent times. A day after Read More...
GAIGHAT: A man has been arrested on the charge of attempt-to-rape in Triyuga Municipality-8 of Udayapur district, on Monday. The 25-year-old was arrested after a married woman pressed charges alleging the man of attempting to rape her, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) at the District Police Read More...