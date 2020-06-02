Nepal | June 02, 2020

VIDEO: 288 coronavirus cases reported, tally hits 2099

Published: June 02, 2020 4:49 pm On: Nepal
THT Online
Kathmandu, June 2

Nepal’s coronavirus transmission cases speed past 2000 with 288 infections detected on Tuesday

