VIDEO: Nepal’s coronavirus case tally jumps to 3,235; death-toll reaches 13

THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry, on Saturday, confirmed that 323 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,235. Meanwhile, two more coronavirus related deaths were recorded which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 13.

READ HERE: Health Ministry reports 323 new coronavirus cases on Saturday; 2 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook