VIDEO: Nepal’s coronavirus case tally jumps to 3,235; death-toll reaches 13

KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry, on Saturday, confirmed that 323 new cases of coronavirus infection have been added to the official records, taking Nepal’s tally to 3,235. Meanwhile, two more coronavirus related deaths were recorded which has taken the national COVID-19 death toll to 13.
READ HERE: Health Ministry reports 323 new coronavirus cases on Saturday; 2 more COVID-19 deaths confirmed
KATHMANDU: Forty-three persons earlier diagnosed with COVID-19, admitted at various healthcare facilities have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) at its regular media briefing, on Friday. Among those discharged are 27 patients including and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 88,366 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 132,966 Rapid Di Read More...
LOS ANGELES: Kylie Jenner and Kanye West on Thursday topped the annual Forbes list of the highest paid celebrities, but sports stars, including Roger Federer and Lionel Messi, dominated the top 10. Forbes estimated that Jenner earned $590 million in the last 12 months, mostly from the sale of Read More...
NEW DELHI: India will throw open shopping malls, restaurants and places of worship that typically attract large crowds next week, officials said, even though coronavirus infections are rising at the fastest daily rate than at any time in the past three months. Anxious to jump-start an economy cr Read More...
DUBAI: The International Cricket Council (ICC) is discussing the possibility of introducing substitutes if a player tests positive for COVID-19 during a test match, England and Wales Cricket Board director of special projects Steve Elworthy said. Last year, the ICC approved "like for like" su Read More...
KATHMANDU: An Air Arabia flight carrying Nepali nationals from United Arab Emirates (UAE) has arrived in Kathmandu, this evening. The plane that landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) was carrying 168 passengers. Earlier today, a Myanmar Air Force aircraft carrying 26 stranded Nep Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 21, as the Premier League released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season on Friday. Soccer in England has been suspended since mid-March due t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Member of Parliament(MP) Pradeep Yadav has accused the incumbent All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) president, Karma Tshering Sherpa of bribing Sports Minister Jagat Bahadur Biswakarma, on Friday. Speaking at the parliament, MP Yadav blamed the ANFA Prez of bribing the Minister for Read More...