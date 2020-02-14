VAW complaints up

Himalayan News Service

Jhapa, February 13

Though the number of serious crimes against women has come down in Jhapa, more and more women have filed complaints seeking action against perpetrators of violence against them.

As per the records with the District Police Office, 327 complaints were filed by women in fiscal 2018- 19 seeking action against perpetrators of violence, up from 260 in the previous fiscal.

Some 255 similar complaints were filed in the district in the past six months of this fiscal.

Meanwhile, the number of serious violence-related cases has dropped in the district this year. While 128 rape cases were filed in the last fiscal, 29 such cases were filed in the past six months of this fiscal.

“This year four human trafficking and seven polygamy cases were filed in the past six months, such cases in the last fiscal stood at 15 and 37 respectively,” said the DPO.

A version of this article appears in print on February 14, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

