Virus spreads at community level in Jhapa

JHAPA, AUGUST 12
The coronavirus infection has been seen for the second time in the community level in Mechinagar Municipality, Jhapa.
Community level spread was suspected after a fifteen-year-old youth from Dhulabari tested positive for the virus some days ago. Swab samples of 102 persons were collected from family members of the youth and people who had came in contact with the infected through contact tracing.
The municipality sent the swab samples to BP Koirala Institute of Health and Sciences for test.
Coordinator at Social Development Committee of Mechinagar Municipality Nabin Baral said that four persons, including a health worker at Amda Mechi Hospital, Dhulabari, had tested positive for the virus. He further informed that a security person of the municipality had also tested positive for the virus.
Earlier, two members of the fifteen-year-old infected youth’s family had also tested positive.
According to the municipality-based Corona Infection Control Taskforce, further decision will be taken to control the virus after its spread at the community level.
