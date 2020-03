HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

BHAIRAHAWA: Amidst coronavirus scare, Immigration Office of Belahiya, Rupandehi has stopped granting visa to tourists entering Nepal from third countries from Saturday.

The office earlier had been issuing on-arrival visa at the entry point. Office Chief Giriraj Khanal said visa issuance was stopped in line with the Immigration Department’s ruling for the same, effective from Saturday.

A version of this article appears in print on March 15, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook