Visit Nepal Year promotional programmes held internationally

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The Visit Nepal Year-2020 has been inaugurated internationally.

The promotional programmes to this regard have so far been organised in Beijing of China, Doha of Qatar, Pretoria of South Africa, Ottawa of Canada, Paris of France and Cairo of Egypt. The Nepali Embassy in these respective countries took initiation for organising tourism promotional events aimed to encourage citizens in those countries to visit Nepal.

On the occasion, officials of Nepali diplomatic missions in respective countries called on the people to visit Sagarmatha (Mount Everest), world’s highest mountain peak; Lumbini, the birthplace of Gautam Budhha who remains as a symbol of world peace and world heritage sites of archeological and historical importance in Nepal enriched by natural, cultural, religious and linguistic diversities at least once in life.

Egyptian nationals who had successfully completed the expedition to Mt Everest were invited to the programme held in Cairo. Information about various aspects of Nepal’s tourism was shared on the occasion.

It has been reported that the Nepali Embassy in Cairo has ensured a separate service desk for the support of Egyptian citizens wishing to visit Nepal.

