THT Online

Share Now:











KATHMANDU: Visiting Indian foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Thursday evening.

The meeting was held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar.

Prior to meeting the PM, Shringla had met with Foreign Affairs Minister Pradeep Kumar Gyawali. At the meeting, all facets of bilateral relationship were discussed, as per the Embassy of India in Nepal.

Shringla also handed over 2000 vials of Remdesivir to Minister Gyawali on behalf of Government of India as continuing assistance for COVID-19 patients.



Earlier, the Nepali and Indian foreign secretaries had a meeting with during which they took stock of bilateral cooperation and discussed issues of mutual interest.

Both sides appreciated the progress made on the numerous bilateral initiatives and projects. It was agreed to take further steps to advance mutual cooperation, the embassy said.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook