VTM crunch hits Banke

Nepalgunj, August 6
The shortage of Viral Transport Medium used for collecting and transporting swab samples has hit the health offices in Banke.
The local levels bought the VTMs and offered them to health offices as they did not have it.
Mayor of Nepalgunj sub-metropolis Dhawal Shamsher Rana said the local levels bought the VTMs as the health offices did not have sufficient VTMs. He said the health office had provided 80 pieces of VTM instead of the 200 demanded.
The sub-metropolis had demanded the VTMs for the health office for collection of swab samples of the families of eight staffers, including the ward chair and 200 other persons who had come in contact with the suspects.
“The sub-metropolis bought the VTMs and called the suspects for collection of swab samples due to insufficient VTMs that the health office had sent,” said Chand.
He said that the sub-metropolis bought 120 pieces of VTM after the health office did not provide them. The swab samples of 198 people were collected among people’s representatives, staffers and other suspects.
Meanwhile, District Health Office Acting Chief Angad Bahadur Shahi said the VTM crunch had also hit Banke hard.
He said the VTMs could not be provided as demanded as the office lacked them.
He added that as many as 150 VTMs were needed on a daily basis. “We have VTMs, but they are insufficient,” he said.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
TIKAPUR, AUGUST 5 “Religious belief of bringing the dead back to life” has allowed a dead body to rot. The mortal remains of a man of Tikapur-1 of Kailali district started stinking after a pastor in the locality assured the family of the deceased that the deceased would resurrect with his pra Read More...
DARCHULA, AUGUST 5 Darchula, the district in Sudurpaschim state, reported 30 cases of rape and attempted rape against women and girls in the past four years. According to Darchula District Police Office, most perpetrators are from within the circles of families, relatives and are known to the Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5 As the government has announced all domestic and international flights will be resumed from August 17, all the concerned authorities are busy preparing protocols on how to manage the flights and passengers during this pandemic. Spokesperson for Ministry of Culture, Tourism Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5 More than 1,000 Nepalis were repatriated today via eight flights. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,313 Nepalis were repatriated today. Nepal Airlines Corporation evacuated 151 and 265 passengers from Doha in Qatar and Dubai in the United Arab Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 5 The country’s largest private telecom company Ncell has been transformed into a public company. Publishing a notice today, Ncell informed its transformation to a public company. With this transformation, Ncell will now be recognised as Ncell Axiata Ltd and all its oper Read More...
Gandaki Province chief minister Prithvi Subba Gurung is NCP (NCP) Gandaki Province in-charge. A former secretary of then CPN-UML party, Gurung is the supporter of Prime Minister and NCP (NCP) co-chairperson KP Sharma Oli. As the intra-party feud has escalated lately, CM Gurung has been quite occupie Read More...
Spanish winger Ferran Torres said Valencia's failure to hand him the captain's armband and make him one of their highest-paid players were key factors in his decision to join Manchester City. The 20-year-old joined the Premier League side on a five-year contract this week for a fee reported t Read More...
11 infected are Nepali Army personnel in Birgunj BIRGUNJ: As many as 43 cases of coronavirus infection have freshly surfaced in Parsa on Thursday. Among the infected is central committee member of main opposition Nepali Congress, Ajay Chaurasiya. The infections were confirmed through the P Read More...