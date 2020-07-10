Ward chair’s hand suspected in fertiliser black marketing

RAUTAHAT, JULY 9
While fertiliser crunch has affected farmers in Rautahat badly, complaints of black-marketing have also increased of late.
As per a finding, fertiliser bought in the name of Srijansil Agriculture Cooperatives Limited, Bagmati Saving and Credit Cooperatives Limited and Unnatishil Women Agriculture Cooperatives Limited of Chandrapur Municipality, was black-marketed.
Instead of obliging farmers, the cooperatives are learnt to have siphoned the fertiliser to Satyalal Sah of Bagmati Municipality-1. Sah is the operator of Rahul Food Industry in Chandrapur Municipality.
This came to light after police, acting on the complaints of farmers, arrested Sah last week.
Sah stands accused of procuring 1,652 bags of urea, 605 bags of DAP and 135 bags of potash in the name of Srijanshil Agriculture Cooperatives Limited; 1,212 bags of urea, 575 bags of DAP and 115 bags of potash in the name of Bagmati Savings and Credit Cooperatives Limited; and 2,124 bags of urea, 681 bags of DAP and 130 bags of potash in the name of Unnatishil Women Agriculture Cooperatives Limited.
He is said to have sold the fertiliser at a high price in Makawanpur and Sarlahi districts.
It’s important to note that Srijanshil cooperatives’ chairperson is Chandrapur Municipality-1 ward Chairperson Biru Rakhal. His cooperative hasn’t even conducted the general assembly of last year. He is learnt to have recommended that the Agriculture Inputs Company Limited provide subsidised fertiliser to the three cooperatives.
According to DSP Hem Bahadur Shahi of Chandrapur Area Police Office, they have started investigation after seeking a remand for the arrested businessperson under the Black Marketing Act. “Investigation is under way and we’re searching for persons involved in this black-marketing,” he said.
Meanwhile, despite the border closure between Nepal and India, every day hundreds of bags of fertiliser is being smuggled into Nepal.
Just yesterday, Armed Police Force personnel seized 150 bags of urea smuggled to Nepal through Jayanagar entry point of Paroha Municipality. The fertiliser was then handed over to Gaur Customs.
RAJBIRAJ, JULY 8 The intra-party feud in the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) seems to have trickled to the district level in Saptari as two different factions were at odds over holding a support rally in favour of the Prime Minister and party Co-chair KP Sharma Oli. After a faction of the party l Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A person who was reported dead during treatment returned home yesterday after recovery. Relatives of the patient had vandalised the local Chitwan Medical College blaming the hospital’s sheer negligence for the death. However, Ashish BK, 18, of the Bharatpur metropolis, who Read More...
CHITWAN, JULY 8 A pedestrian was killed when a vehicle knocked him down at Khahare of Bharatpur Metropolitan City in the wee hours today. Chitwan District Police Office confirmed the death of the person of around 25 years of age on the spot in the accident that occurred at 3:30am today. The Read More...
Due to rapid erosion, pillars on the Nepal-India border are also falling into the river LAMKI, JULY 8 Every year when monsoon starts people residing downstream of Karnali River in Kailali have to spend sleepless nights due to fear of floods. This year too, locals of Srilanka, Tikapur, have Read More...
KATHMANDU: Annual budget for the fiscal year 2020/21 has been approved by Karnali provincial assembly on Wednesday. The 28th meeting of the sixth convention of the provincial assembly unanimously endorsed the annual budget. After Chief Minister of the province Mahendra Bahadur Shahi and Mini Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has reported nearly 25,000 new coronavirus infections and 487 new deaths. The new infections announced by the Health Ministry on Thursday bring the nationwide total to 767,296, the third most reported by any country. The surge in infections comes as the Institute of Mathematic Read More...
KATHMANDU: The price of gold soared to a record high of Rs 92,400 per tola while silver price also saw slight increase in the domestic market on Thursday. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold & Silver Dealers' Association (FeNeGoSiDA), the price of gold increased by Rs 900 on a single da Read More...
KOCHI: The capital of an Indian state that won praise for its early handling of the coronavirus pandemic has enforced a strict lockdown after a surge in cases, with one minister saying the city was "sitting on an active volcano". Thiruvananthapuram in the southern state of Kerala implemented w Read More...