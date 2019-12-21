Westerly wind likely to cause rain, snowfall

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

KATHMANDU: The westerly wind is expected to cause light rainfall across the country, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division of Department of Hydrology and Meteorology.

The weather is expected to remain generally cloudy in the western region, central, and eastern hilly regions and partly cloudy in the rest of the country with chances of light rain at one or two areas of the hilly regions, the department said in its weather bulletin.

There are chances of light to moderate snowfall at some areas of the high mountainous region, it added.

Likewise, it will remain partly to generally cloudy throughout the country tonight.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook