Woman dies in Baitadi quarantine, swab sample being sent for PCR test

Baburam Shrestha

DADELDHURA: A 22-year-old woman who had been staying in a quarantine facility in Purchodi Municipality-4 of Baitadi district has died on Tuesday morning.

The woman, along with her husband and 18-month-old child, had returned from India via Gauriphanta border point in Dhangadhi and reached the quarantine facility on May 29.

The woman, quarantined at Malika Secondary School quarantine facility in Tana village, died on Tuesday, informed Mohan Prashad Joshi, Baitadi’s Chief District Officer.

She had a heart condition and had undergone treatment for the same while in Punjab, India. However, she had not been able to take any medication for 15 days because she had run out of resources to buy the medicines, informed the District Administration Office, Baitadi.

Preparation is being made to collect the swab sample of the deceased and send it to Dhangadhi for PCR testing, added CDO Joshi. Her body will be kept at Baitadi Hospital until the PCR test result comes out, he added.

