Woman who tested negative for Covid-19 in RDT, tests positive

KATHMANDU: A woman in Kailali, who tested negative on Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) after a 15-day quarantine, has now been detected with the coronavirus infection.



With this the total number of COVID-19 infection in the country has reached 13, with 12 active cases and one case of recovery.

The woman was put in a quarantine facility at Lamki Multiple Campus in Lamkichuha Municipality-1 of Kailali district over 15 days ago, after she reached there from Birgunj in Parsa district in a group of seventeen. It has been learnt that she owned a tea-shop in Birgunj, near the Indo-Nepal border.

On completion of the quarantine period, RDT was carried out on all the returnees and they were sent home. At the same time, their throat swabs and blood samples were collected and brought to Kathmandu for further tests.

According to a health ministry official, her final test results have come out positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, after being sent back from quarantine, the woman was known to have been living with relatives in Kailali.

On suspicion that she might have contracted COVID-19, she was sent to Dhangadhi-based Seti Provincial Hospital from Lamkichuha for treatment, this morning, according to THT’s regional correspondent, Tekendra Deuba.

She will be kept in isolation at the health facility, where there already are four patients of COVID-19 currently receiving treatment.

