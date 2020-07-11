BAJURA, JULY 10
A COVID-19 infected woman, who is undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of Achham Hospital, has given birth to a baby.
After they tested positive for the virus, the 25-year-old woman and her husband from Mallekh Rural Municipality, Kushkot, were admitted to the isolation ward of the hospital.
The couple had returned from India. “It was a normal delivery and both the mother and the baby are in good health,” said Medical Superintendent Manoj Bista, adding that the hospital was taking every possible precaution for safety of the baby.
“The baby is kept separately except when breast feeding. Even when the baby is to be nursed, the mother and those around wear masks and gloves,” said the doctor. The hospital said it was preparing to send throat swab samples of the baby to confirm if the baby had contracted the virus. All services, except emergency, at the hospital remain shut as the hospital is dedicated to the treatment of persons infected with COVID-19. So far, the number of people infected with COVID-19 in the district has reached 607.
