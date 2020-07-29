Women from Chepang community demand skill-oriented training

Chitwan, July 28
The Chepang women of Ichchhamanakamana Rural Municipality in Chitwan have demanded skill-oriented training. They voiced their concern while attending a programme organised by an NGO at Phisling of Ichchhamanakamana RM-3, recently.
Jyoti Chepang said she was interested to learn driving for income generation but could not due to lack of money. “I want to be a driver, but there is no training centre in the locality. Financial problem is a hindrance,” she said, adding that more than two dozen women from her community were willing to learn driving.
Anshu Chepang said she wanted to learn tailoring and added that she wasn’t aware about training provided by the rural municipality. Sunimaya Chepang said she wanted to be trained as a beautician and run a beauty parlour.
Likewise, Dilmaya Chepang was interested in commercial farming and shared that the seeds distributed by the rural municipality were of low quality. Training on commercial farming could benefit them, she added. For lack of education, many Chepang people including women are unemployed in Ichchhamanakamana RM. On the occasion, Ward 3 Chair Gobardhan Adhikari said he would take initiative to provide skill-oriented training to the Chepang women as per their demand and interest.
He informed that the rural municipality had prioritised agriculture.
Daman Kumari Chepang said it would be better to provide training based on the interest and capacity of people. Agriculture Section Chief at the municipality Anand Ghimire urged the women to be engaged in farming. Central General Secretary of Nepal Chepang Association Aita Sing Chepang said the Chepang community also needed to be aware of their identity and culture while receiving assistance from various organisations.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 29, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
