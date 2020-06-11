Yangbarak Rural Municipality procures VTM kits for swab test

Himalayan News Service

Panchthar, June 10

Yangbarak Rural Municipality, Panchthar, has procured Viral Transport Media kits on its own to transport swab samples for PCR test.

Rural Municipality Chair Lekhnath Ghimire said the local level had bought 400 sets of VTM kits to transport swab samples.

According to Ghimire, VTM kits will be used to transport the swab samples of frontline health workers, security personnel, local representatives and people coming from India in the first phase.

Earlier, Minister of Physical Infrastructure and Transport Basant Kumar Nembang had provided 90 sets of RDT kit to Yangbarak Rural Municipality.

The rural municipality plans to keep people coming from India in quarantine and send them home after conducting PCR test.

Likewise, people coming from inside the country will be sent home after rapid diagnostic test.

The rural municipality has spent Rs 2 million to fight against COVID-19 in the current fiscal year and has allocated Rs 3 million for the next fiscal. The local level is also working to provide jobs to people coming from abroad and other parts of the country.

