One more Covid-19 death reported in Pokhara on Thursday

Rishi Baral

Share Now:











PPOKHARA: Yet another Covid-19 related death has been reported in Pokhara on Thursday.

According to Dr Binod Bindu Sharma, director of the Gandaki Province Health Directorate, a 55-year-old male from Kushma Municipality-6 of Parbat district, who was undergoing treatement at Charak Memorial Hospital, Charak, Pokhara died at 6:15 am today.

The deceased was suffering from pneumonia, had hypertension and respiratory ailments along with the infection.

With the latest fatality, the total number of deaths in Gandaki Province has reached 72.

Earlier on Wednesday night, a 36-year-old woman of Pokhara Metropolitan City-13 died while receiving treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Covid-19 Treatment Centre in Pokhara Academy of Health Sciences.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook