Youth arrested for rape in Kailali

DHANGADHI: Police on Tuesday arrested a youth on the charge of rape in Kailali district.
The 19-year-old from Mohanyal Rural Municipality has been accused of raping a girl on October 11, according to police.
Shahi was arrested after a First Information Report (FIR) was filed against him claiming that he had lured the girl to his home and raped her, informed Superintendent of Police (SP) Anup Shamsher JBR, Chief of District Police Office, Kailali.
Meanwhile, investigation into the case is underway, police added.
