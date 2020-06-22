Youth dies after returning home from quarantine

Himalayan News Service

Surkhet, June 21

A youth, who had returned home from a quarantine facility, died in Bheriganga Municipality, Surkhet, this morning.

The youth aged 35 had returned home after the rapid diagnostic test report came out negative for COVID-19 on June 11, according to Bheriganga Municipality Municipal Health Chief Rajesh Budha.

He had stayed in the quarantine facility of Sharada Secondary School of Chhinchu. The youth had returned home from India’s Himachal Pradesh on May 29. He was kept in the quarantine facility for 14 days before being sent home. Budha said the youth was asked to stay in home quarantine for one week after his return. “The youth was rushed to Ganesh Medical for treatment after he vomited this morning. He died while undergoing treatment,” Budha informed.

The swab sample of the youth has been sent to Province Hospital, Birendranagar, for test. “His final rites will be performed only after his PCR report comes,” said Budha.

The body has been kept in the same medical facility under surveillance of the police.

Earlier, a youth returning home from quarantine facility had died after his RDT report came out negative at Panchapuri, Surkhet.

