RAUTAHAT: A youth has been arrested on the charges of raping a 15-year-old girl in Rauthat, on Monday night.
The victim’s father filed a first incident report (FIR) against 35-year-old Indal Das at a nearby police station. Subsequently, the accused was apprehended from his house around mid-night.
The victim’s relatives have claimed that Indal Das of Vasedawa village in Katahariya Municipality-1 in the district committed the heinous crime at around 9 pm on Monday.
They have also alleged that the youth took advantage of the situation and raped the minor by taking her to a nearby field, while she was on her way to bring drinking water from the local tap.
According to Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ravi Rawal, the suspect has been kept in custody at Garuda Police Office. Preparations have been made to present the suspect before the court to extend his judicial remand for investigation into the case.
Meanwhile, the victim has undergone medical examinations at the Gaur Hospital today.
The news has come to the fore at a time when there are widespread protests demanding maximum punishment to rapists after the brutal rape and murder of a Bajhang minor few days ago.
