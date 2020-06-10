Youth held on rape charge in Siraha

Aashish BK

SIRAHA: Police today arrested a 22-year-old youth on the charge of raping a woman in Kalyanpur Municipality-4 of Siraha district.

Following the arrest, the suspect was presented before the district court today itself and remanded in custody for further investigation.

Police quoted the victim as saying, “The youth barged into the house on Sunday night and committed the crime.”

Both the suspect and the victim have undergone medical examinations at the district hospital, police informed.

It has been learnt that police intervened and apprehended the youth, on a tip-off, as the villagers were trying to reconcile the case in the village.

Meanwhile, further investigation into the case is underway, police said.

