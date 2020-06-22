Youth passes current into water tank, woman electrocuted

Himalayan News Service

Dhangadi, June 21

A woman died yesterday due to electric shock because a youth had passed electric current into a water tank saying that as infected people were coming to fetch water from the public tap, the risk of COVID-19 infection had increased in Aadarsh Rural Municipality, Doti.

The deceased has been identified as Tulasi Thapa Bagh, 27, of Aadarsha Rural Municipality. According to DSP Indra Bahadur Malla of District Police Office, the woman died on the spot when she was collecting water from the public tap.

Police arrested the youth today.

Quoting locals, DSP Malla said Tulasi was electrocuted as soon as she put the pitcher on the ground. Tulasi was a Child Development helper in a local school.

A police team deployed from Aadarsa Area Police Office arrested the accused Suraj Kimadi, 19, of the rural municipality last evening. The accused has been brought to District Police Office for further investigation.

DSP Malla said the Kimadi confessed his crime. Quoting Kimadi, DSP Malla said he had passed the electric current into the water tank. “As returnees from India would also come to the tap near his house to fetch water, he feared they might infect him and his family,” DSP Malla quoted him as saying.

Kimadi confessed that he did not intend to kill people, but wanted to terrify them. Further investigation into the incident is under way, said police.

The body has been kept in Doti District Hospital for post-mortem. Locals and relatives of the deceased have demanded stern action against the culprit.

