Youth succumbs to coronavirus infection in Siraha

SIRAHA: A youth who had contracted the coronavirus infection passed away on Thursday night in Siraha district.
The 23-year-old male of Golbazaar Municipality-12 in Siraha died during the course of treatment at Dharan-based BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences.
According to Chief District Officer (CDO) of Siraha, Pradeep Raj Kandel, the deceased had an underlying kidney condition. The patient, who had been undergoing regular dialysis, was detected with COVID-19 on Tuesday.
He had gone to Janakpur for regular treatment. His swab specimen was collected there in suspicion that he might have contracted the respiratory disease. Report of the test confirmed the contagion in him. He was referred to BPKIHS after his treatment was not possible there.
Body of the deceased will be taken to Golbazaar, his native place, today, where Nepal Army personnel will conduct the final rites.
It has been learnt that both his kidneys had become dysfunctional three years ago while he was in a foreign employment.
Seven of his kin have been put under quarantine in Golbazaar while further contact tracing is being carried out, said chief of health section at Golbazaar Municipality, Saroj Karna.
