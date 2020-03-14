Youth with coronavirus-like symptoms under isolation in Butwal

Krishna Prasad Dhakal

BHAIRAHAWA: A youth showing coronavirus-like symptoms is under isolation for the third day today at a Butwal-based health facility.

The 27-year-old male, whose identity has not been disclosed, was admitted to Lumbini Provincial Hospital in Butwal on displaying symptoms similar to that of COVID-19 infection and was later shifted to the two-room isolation ward of the hospital, stated Dr Rajendra Khanal, medical superintendent at the hospital.

His blood and other samples have been sent to Kathmandu-based Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital for testing after being admitted to the hospital on Thursday. Report of the same is being awaited to determine whether or not he has been infected with coronavirus.

Further action will be determined after receiving the report, said Dr Khanal. The patient is under supervision of Dr Sudarshan Thapa who is the focal person of coronavirus related cases at the provincial hospital.

Meanwhile, with the increasing threat of coronavirus infection around the border region, Province 5 government has stepped up with its preparedness measures.

