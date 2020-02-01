Youths attracted to technical education, says Minister Aryal

Rastriya Samachar Samiti

Kathmandu, January 31

Minister of Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal said the government would expand technical education across the country considering the increasing number of students opting for it.

Speaking at the 11th anniversary of the Martyrs Memorial Public Health Campus, Kathmandu, today, Minister Aryal argued that there was no possibility for bringing in drastic changes in the country without skilled and capable human resources. She also informed that around 61 per cent of the country’s youths were unemployed.

Minister Aryal said skilled manpower had more employment opportunities within the country and abroad.

She appreciated the work done by the campus so far and said that the campus had contributed a lot to produce technical human resources. “We should materialise the vision ‘Prosperous Nepal, Happy Nepali’ by utilising our knowledge and skills,” said Minister Aryal.

A version of this article appears in print on February 01, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

