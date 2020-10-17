Youths misbehave with girl, arrests sought

Himalayan News Service

RAJBIRAJ, OCTOBER 16

Local youths staged a sit-in in front of District Administration Office, Saptari, today seeking action against a group that misbehaved with a local girl.

Led by Narasingh Hindu Army Nepal, the protesters staged a sit-in for about two hours in front of the main gate of the DAO. According to the demonstrators, a group of four to five persons had misbehaved with a 13-year-old girl of Rajbiraj-1, while she went to graze her goats.

“As the persons misbehaving with the girl are walking freely and police haven’t made any attempt to arrest them, we had to come here to pressure the police,” said Narasingh Hindu Army Nepal’s Bishnu Prasad Sah.

Nagar Children Network Chairperson Anisha Thakur said they had to resort to the protest to ensure justice to the victim. “The persons involved in misbehaving with the girl have issued life threats to her family against making any complaints. The police have to arrest them immediately,” said another youth involved in the demonstration, Naman Singh. The demonstrators have also warned of an intense protest should the police ignore to arrest the abuse perpetrators. The demonstration ended later after Chief District Officer Shankarhari Acharya pledged to look into the incident and take action against the guilty.

